Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 24,463 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,463 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $878,514,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,039,000 after acquiring an additional 665,237 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,802,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Caterpillar by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT stock opened at $207.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.82. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.21 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.55.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph E. Creed sold 27,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $2,448,255.96. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.