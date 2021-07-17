Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 281,206 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,206 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Howmet Aerospace worth $9,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4,948.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,735,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,291,000 after buying an additional 5,622,234 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,691,000 after buying an additional 4,614,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,767,000 after buying an additional 4,398,308 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,012,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,285,000 after buying an additional 3,524,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,480,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,208,000 after buying an additional 2,506,565 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

NYSE:HWM opened at $31.66 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.07 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

