Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $8.64 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,639,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

TER stock opened at $119.89 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.07 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 8.66%.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total transaction of $684,700.44. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 27,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $3,510,471.26. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

