Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,352,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565,279 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.95% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $88,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 807.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 150,620 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $68.06 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $70.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.66.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.