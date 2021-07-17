SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Truist cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SciPlay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

