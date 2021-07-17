Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the June 15th total of 134,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 848,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ SCPS traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $5.52. 22,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,646. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74. Scopus BioPharma has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $47.86.

Get Scopus BioPharma alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Scopus BioPharma during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Scopus BioPharma during the first quarter valued at $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Scopus BioPharma during the first quarter valued at $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Scopus BioPharma during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Scopus BioPharma during the first quarter valued at about $173,000.

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. Its lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers, which include CO-sTiRNA, a STAT3 inhibitor gene therapy that drives tumor cell growth and anti-tumor immune suppression; and MRI-1867, a cannabinoid-1 receptor inverse agonist and inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Scopus BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scopus BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.