scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,200 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the June 15th total of 345,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.51. 111,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,183. scPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $150.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.38.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 62,827 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 268.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.