ScPrime (SCP) Price Hits $0.0355 on Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $392.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for $0.0355 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001862 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00039801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00049550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

SCP is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 43,172,085 coins and its circulating supply is 36,488,474 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

