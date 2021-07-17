Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Holdings Reduced by Old Well Partners LLC

Old Well Partners LLC cut its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,021 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 5,304 shares during the period. SEA accounts for 10.1% of Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $20,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SEA by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.58.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $267.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.89. The company has a market cap of $136.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $101.70 and a 52 week high of $297.75.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

