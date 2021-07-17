Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,986 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 31,497 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.05% of SEA worth $58,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,735,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $610,604,000 after purchasing an additional 370,735 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 2,875.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 103,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE stock opened at $267.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $101.70 and a 52-week high of $297.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.89.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. New Street Research started coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.58.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

