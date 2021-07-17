Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 3.13.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,333,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,765,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,804,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,113,594.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,641,096 shares of company stock worth $192,054,634 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

