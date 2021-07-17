Secret Trading Down 13.8% Over Last Week (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Secret coin can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00002853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $63.84 million and $1.12 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.24 or 0.00377616 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012242 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $503.77 or 0.01569050 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 188,706,256 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

