Secure Pad (SEPA) Achieves Market Cap of $730,268.09

Secure Pad (CURRENCY:SEPA) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. During the last week, Secure Pad has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Secure Pad coin can now be bought for about $4.69 or 0.00014829 BTC on popular exchanges. Secure Pad has a market cap of $730,268.09 and approximately $5,307.00 worth of Secure Pad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00038426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00102730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00143618 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,637.56 or 1.00034308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Secure Pad Coin Profile

Secure Pad’s total supply is 350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,711 coins. Secure Pad’s official Twitter account is @secure_pad

