Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,140 ($14.89). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 1,117.50 ($14.60), with a volume of 3,194 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,575 ($20.58) to GBX 1,758 ($22.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £208.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,112.45.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

