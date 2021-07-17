SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $463.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report sales of $463.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $458.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $467.00 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $400.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

SEIC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

In other news, Treasurer Kathy Heilig sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $820,690.00. Also, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,500 shares of company stock worth $3,769,250. 23.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.47. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $64.78.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

