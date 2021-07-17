Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the June 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 485,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

WTTR traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $5.49. 470,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,481. Select Energy Services has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.83.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 200,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,057,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,738,000 after purchasing an additional 482,940 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 138,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

