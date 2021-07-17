Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Sells $141,125.00 in Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $141,125.00.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $139,087.50.

On Monday, May 24th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,500 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $267,350.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $136,812.50.

On Monday, June 14th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $135,175.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total transaction of $136,987.50.

On Monday, June 28th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.58, for a total transaction of $136,975.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.66, for a total value of $143,325.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total value of $156,075.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $133,675.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total value of $137,300.00.

Shares of Semler Scientific stock opened at $125.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.81. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.32 and a 1-year high of $129.00. The firm has a market cap of $844.13 million, a P/E ratio of 62.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 million. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 38.27%. Research analysts forecast that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.