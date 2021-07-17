Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,741 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Sempra Energy worth $43,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2,874.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after buying an additional 42,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,682,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE opened at $134.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.33 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRE. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.86.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

