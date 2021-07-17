Sentinel Chain Price Hits $0.0009 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $186,945.89 and approximately $24,032.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00048438 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.04 or 0.00794240 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

