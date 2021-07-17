Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $191,564.26 and approximately $23,574.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentinel Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00049430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.22 or 0.00818964 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

SENC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.