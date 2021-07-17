Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15.34 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000426 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $61.91 million and approximately $15.34 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00041609 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00017760 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007464 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003145 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

UPP is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

