Sentivate Trading 30.4% Lower This Week (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $23.02 million and $148,996.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Sentivate has traded down 30.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00048593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $251.54 or 0.00793661 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,576,025,428 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

