Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 67.40 ($0.88). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 66.50 ($0.87), with a volume of 50,801 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of £50.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.22.

About Serabi Gold (LON:SRB)

Serabi Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares; and the Coringa gold project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

