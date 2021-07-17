Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 156.10 ($2.04). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 154 ($2.01), with a volume of 386,029 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £412.96 million and a P/E ratio of 53.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 128.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39.

About Serica Energy (LON:SQZ)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

