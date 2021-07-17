Serum One Day Trading Volume Tops $34.50 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 17th. During the last week, Serum has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Serum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.72 or 0.00008561 BTC on major exchanges. Serum has a total market capitalization of $136.22 million and approximately $34.50 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Serum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00048626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00013947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $256.53 or 0.00806127 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.