ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Kayak Investment Partners LLC

Kayak Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 4.1% of Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $31,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $1,026,748,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $422,789,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,908,000 after acquiring an additional 305,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 398.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,132,000 after purchasing an additional 272,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $556.36. 941,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $411.45 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The stock has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 741.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $508.28.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.32.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

