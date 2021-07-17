ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to post earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.90. ServisFirst Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 43.87% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $100.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.32 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $191,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 4,400 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $284,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,696 over the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.54. 135,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,082. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.16. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $71.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.56%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

