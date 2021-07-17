Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Stock Position Raised by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) by 860.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,354,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004,914 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.94% of Sesen Bio worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,911,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 894,100 shares in the last quarter. TRV GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the first quarter valued at $10,638,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 43.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 64,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SESN opened at $3.77 on Friday. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

