SF Capital Price Down 43.7% Over Last 7 Days (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One SF Capital coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SF Capital has traded down 43.7% against the US dollar. SF Capital has a market cap of $47,214.87 and $289.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SF Capital alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00038414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00103375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00145049 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,566.96 or 1.00271359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

SF Capital Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io

Buying and Selling SF Capital

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SF Capital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SF Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SF Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SF Capital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.