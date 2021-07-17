SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Short Interest Down 50.8% in June

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SFSLF remained flat at $$114.80 on Friday. SFS Group has a twelve month low of $91.40 and a twelve month high of $114.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.80.

Get SFS Group alerts:

About SFS Group

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision moulded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SFS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.