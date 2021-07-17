Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 576 ($7.53).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. assumed coverage on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.38) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

Shares of LON SHB opened at GBX 582.50 ($7.61) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 605.36. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54. Shaftesbury has a 52-week low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.