SHIELD Price Down 4% Over Last Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $99,137.02 and approximately $2.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,199.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,983.56 or 0.06160292 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $452.35 or 0.01404837 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.56 or 0.00383733 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00133740 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $202.46 or 0.00628769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.00390466 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.57 or 0.00303007 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.