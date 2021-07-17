ShipChain (SHIP) Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 17th. One ShipChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $627,884.62 and approximately $1.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00048646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00013747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $252.17 or 0.00794940 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

ShipChain Coin Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

