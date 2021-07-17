Short Interest in Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Declines By 50.0%

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMIGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.12 price objective on shares of Admiral Group and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.12.

AMIGY opened at $46.00 on Friday. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $2.0622 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

