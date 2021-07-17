Short Interest in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Expands By 56.5%

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 268,900 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the June 15th total of 171,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Shares of Altus Midstream stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. Altus Midstream has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $72.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 3.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.58.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 15.06%. Research analysts forecast that Altus Midstream will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 284.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Altus Midstream by 189.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Altus Midstream by 1,832.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 39,018 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the first quarter worth $618,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the first quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altus Midstream by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.