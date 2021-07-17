Short Interest in American Caresource Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNOW) Declines By 51.4%

American Caresource Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNOW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the June 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
OTCMKTS:GNOW remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,095. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. American Caresource has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.07.
About American Caresource
Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel
Receive News & Ratings for American Caresource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Caresource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.