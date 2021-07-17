Short Interest in American Caresource Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNOW) Declines By 51.4%

American Caresource Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNOW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the June 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:GNOW remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,095. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. American Caresource has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.07.

About American Caresource

American CareSource Holdings, Inc provides urgent and primary care services in the United States. The company operates healthcare centers that offer non-life-threatening out-patient medical care for the treatment of acute, episodic, and chronic medical conditions. Its healthcare centers provide treatment of general medical problems, including colds, flus, ear infections, hypertension, asthma, pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other conditions; treatment of injuries, such as fractures, dislocations, sprains, bruises, and cuts; minor non-emergent surgical procedures; diagnostic tests, such as X-rays, electrocardiograms, complete blood counts, and urinalyses; and occupational and industrial medical services, including drug testing, workers' compensation cases, and pre-employment physical examinations.

