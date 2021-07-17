Short Interest in Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Drops By 50.5%

Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the June 15th total of 140,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Anima in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Anima alerts:

OTCMKTS ANNMF opened at $3.82 on Friday. Anima has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82.

Anima Holding S.p.A. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Anima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.