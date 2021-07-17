Short Interest in ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Increases By 53.5%

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 470,500 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the June 15th total of 306,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 98.0 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ATCO from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ATCO from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

ATCO stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.14. ATCO has a one year low of $28.04 and a one year high of $37.89.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

