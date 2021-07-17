Short Interest in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Grows By 20.6%

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the June 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Avanti Acquisition by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,885,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,952,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,909,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 386,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 158,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

AVAN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. 79,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,873. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.75. Avanti Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

