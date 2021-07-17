Short Interest in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Rises By 26.0%

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,860,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the June 15th total of 15,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Avantor stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.35. 2,295,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,769,235. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 125.34, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Avantor has a 12 month low of $18.27 and a 12 month high of $36.52.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVTR. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

In related news, EVP Justin Miller sold 18,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $575,346.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,509,997 shares of company stock valued at $109,411,655 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Avantor by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,662,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742,336 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Avantor by 825.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $246,656,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Avantor by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141,022 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter worth about $146,515,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.