Short Interest in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Declines By 46.4%

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BOTJ stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $74.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $10.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOTJ. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 36,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the mpany for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

