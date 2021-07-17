Short Interest in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Drops By 23.6%

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE BLW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 49,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,690. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0981 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLW. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,253,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,797,000 after buying an additional 388,977 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $4,081,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 417,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 162,720 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,493,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,265,000.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

