Short Interest in BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Drops By 50.0%

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BNCC opened at $37.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.87. BNCCORP has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $49.80. The company has a market cap of $135.12 million, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BNCCORP had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 38.55%. The business had revenue of $26.55 million during the quarter.

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

