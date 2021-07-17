Short Interest in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Increases By 46.9%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 698,200 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the June 15th total of 475,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Braskem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

BAK stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.57. The stock had a trading volume of 269,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,177. Braskem has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $25.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Braskem will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Braskem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Braskem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Braskem by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 17,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Braskem by 588.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 77,724 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braskem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

