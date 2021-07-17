Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Increases By 55.5%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the June 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.1 days.

Separately, Societe Generale cut Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of BTVCF stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.19. Britvic has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $13.68.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

