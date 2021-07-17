Short Interest in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) Grows By 64.6%

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 64.6% from the June 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Finance Online stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.56% of China Finance Online as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Get China Finance Online alerts:

Shares of China Finance Online stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. China Finance Online has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative return on equity of 102.82% and a negative net margin of 26.37%.

About China Finance Online

China Finance Online Co Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments: Hong Kong Brokerage Services and Financial Services. It provides online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, and securities investment advisory services to retail investors; and financial database and analytics to institutional investors, including financial, research, academic, and regulatory institutions, as well as financial software products.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for China Finance Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Finance Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.