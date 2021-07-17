Short Interest in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Declines By 23.7%

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the June 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 366,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,079.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 25.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 90.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 541,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,146 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.46. 295,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.33. Dorian LPG has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.18.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 8.66%.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

