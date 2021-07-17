Short Interest in Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Declines By 46.2%

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS CUYTY traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $13.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $16.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

