Short Interest in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Declines By 50.4%

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 703,700 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the June 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25,565 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 1,042.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares during the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.58. The stock had a trading volume of 102,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,882. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.85.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FENC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

