Short Interest in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Rises By 57.2%

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 423,600 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the June 15th total of 269,500 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other Galecto news, insider Bertil Lindmark sold 83,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $2,664,569.12. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,330. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Galecto alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Galecto in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Galecto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galecto by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galecto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:GLTO opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03. Galecto has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $17.99.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Galecto will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.